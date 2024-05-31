University of Chester Student sports teams raise more than £12,000 for charity

Student sports teams from the University of Chester (@uochester) have raised more than £12,000 for charities during the academic year.

The impressive total was announced during the annual Athletics Union Awards event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester celebrating the best in sport at the University.

Several awards were also given out during the night including Netball being named Club of the Year and Pole Fitness winning a special achievement award for making their training sessions fair and inclusive for their more than 100 members.

The teams held a range of fundraising events for their chosen charities throughout the year raising a total of £12,122. Netball led the way, raising an amazing £3,592.19, with Rounders and Softball (£1,037.12) and Cheerleading (£1,713) also raising over £1,000. Charities benefitting from the fundraising included £2,885 raised for Cancer Research, £1,222 for Breast Cancer Research, £1,109 for CJs Bakery and over £600 for Chester Aid for the Homeless (CATH).

Ali Cutler, Sport and Active Lifestyle Manager at the University of Chester, said: “We’re so proud of all our sports teams for their fundraising work as well as creating fun environments for our students to take part in such a wide range of activities. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Caption: Netball Club at the Athletics Union Awards.