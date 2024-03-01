Students to host enchanting dining experience for charity

University of Chester (@uochester) students are bringing a new dining experience to the city to raise money for charity.

Enchanting Experiences, a student-led events company, from the Business School’s Events Management course, will host the evening for one night only at Olive Tree Brasserie, Chester, on Monday (March 4).

Featuring entertainment and technology, the event has been designed to engage the senses, to highlight the amazing work undertaken by Sense. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity, to support its projects and initiatives.

Sense empowers thousands of people who are deaf, blind or have complex disabilities to communicate, experience the world and fulfil their potential. The charity offers residential care, virtual support and networking centres in communities across the whole of the UK. It also provides lifelong opportunities for people with disabilities to be creative and active through holidays, arts, sports, and wellbeing programmes.

The ticket-only event is deliberately limited in numbers to ensure a unique and cosy dining experience for attendees. Tickets are £23.50 per person, and each ticket includes a welcome drink and a delectable selection of four small plates.

The evening, also including a raffle, has been kindly sponsored by Abbey Student Rentals.

Sophie Rams, from the Enchanting Experiences team, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to not only bring a new dining experience to Chester but to raise money for a brilliant charity, Sense, who work tirelessly to support those in need. Our aims are to bring more awareness to the charity and to also highlight local business within Chester through their kind donations to the event. We are counting down the days until our event, and we hope to see you there.”

Alison Maunder, from Abbey Student Rentals added: “We would like to thank Enchanting Experiences for allowing us to sponsor the event, it’s a wonderful idea for such an amazing cause. We hope that the event is a huge success and Abbey Rentals is proud to be involved in such a wonderful project.”

Tickets can be purchased via the event website here and further information can be found on Instagram at: enchantingexperience1.