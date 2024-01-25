The British Council selects D2L to help expand global education delivery

D2L, a global learning technology company transforming the way the world learns, announced today that the British Council, the United Kingdom’s (UK) international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, selected D2L Brightspace in October 2023 as its new learning management system (LMS). Brightspace will help support the British Council’s strategic learning goals by delivering a flexible and personalised learning experience to learners in primary and secondary education.

The British Council supports peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. The organisation works directly with individuals to help them gain the skills and confidence to transform their lives in partnership with the UK. With a team of highly qualified English teachers, the British Council also helps students across the world to grow proficiency in speaking English and gain digital literacy. Its blended online English classes and courses provide a safe, inclusive learning community for more than 80 million learners a year.

Seeking broader international reach without compromising educational quality, the British Council sought a new LMS to create a more scalable, accessible and streamlined learning experience. A thorough public sector tender process saw that the new LMS may not only address past challenges but also pave the way for a more successful and future-ready approach.

Michael Bibby, director learning & teaching products & product services at the British Council, said:

“This wasn’t just a technological choice but a strategic move toward inclusive and effective education delivery,”

“Our selection process was focused on finding a fully mobile-responsive LMS, to enable our learners to access educational content seamlessly from any device. Additionally, we needed a high-performing and secure system to accommodate our diverse learners worldwide.”

Brightspace is slated to be rolled out in spring 2024 to support the British Council’s English language schools education programme for young learners globally.

Stewart Watts, vice president EMEA, D2L, said:

“In today’s world, reaching a global audience is crucial, but many organisations struggle to expand without compromising service quality,”

“Brightspace was designed with scalability, flexibility and ease of use in mind, and this presents a natural solution. We’re honoured to help support the important work that the British Council does and look forward to this exciting journey ahead.”

