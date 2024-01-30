Dispelling the Digital Monitoring Myths Webinar from Smoothwall

Hosted on Thursday 1st February at 11am – 12pm GMT

Smoothwall, the leading UK digital safeguarding specialist, is hosting a webinar for DSLs (designated safeguarding leads) and other educators wanting to understand more about digital monitoring.

The session will address the common misconceptions about digital monitoring practices and those who attend will gain valuable insight into digital monitoring obligations under KCSIE (Keeping Children Safe in Education).

Taking place on Thursday 1st February 11am – 12pm GMT, this free webinar will be hosted by Katherine Howard, Head of Education & Wellbeing and Rob Faulkner, VP of Prevention and Enablement.

Key highlights include:

The key differences between digital monitoring and web filtering

What digital monitoring is and what it isn’t

How digital monitoring works alongside a web filter to keep students safe online

Plus any questions

Katherine Howard, Head of Enablement and Wellbeing commented:

“Over the last 6 months, we have seen huge success with the Smoothwall webinars and have had well over 2,500 people in attendance.

Following updates to KCSIE regulation, DSLs and teachers have more and more questions around monitoring – the most common being what the difference is between web filtering and monitoring.

We want to bust any myths around digital monitoring to ensure anyone involved in digital safeguarding feels well equipped to not only meet their KCSIE obligations, but to also keep children safe online”

For more information or to sign up, please visit here.

