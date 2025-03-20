Latest News

From education to employment

Dr Vikki Smith discusses the importance of workforce development at the Teaching and Learning Spring Conference

FE News Editor March 20, 2025
0 Comments
Vikki Smith

We catch up with Dr Vikki Smith, Executive Director of Education and Standards at The Education and Training Foundation at the Teaching and Learning Conference in Birmingham.
Vikki discusses the importance of workforce development within FE and Skills. She unpacks how high quality teaching and learning is integral to driving strategic transformation for the sectors sector’s workforce and learners.

She covers everything from dual professionalism to discussing how workforce development of Educators and Leaders in FE and Skills is key to societal and economic growth and how it can help to address socio-economic inequalities in communities.

Check out Vikki’s video below from the #TeachingAndLearning conference at the Park Regus in Birmingham:

Published in: Livestream and video, Featured voices
Topics:
FE News Editor

