From Aspirations to Achievements: Sue Bright’s Journey with Exeter College Apprentices

Sue Bright is the Operations & Quality Manager for Apprenticeships at Exeter College. With a vibrant student body ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 strong, it is vital to get things right from the very start.

Sue touches on the importance of engaging with learners from the beginning to understand their aspirations, to ensure they are enrolled in the right course that aligns with their ambitions. Regular check-ins throughout the educational journey helps confirm that their chosen path still resonates with their career goals and keeps them on track.

By discussing and exploring learners’ future plans, you can provide tailored guidance and support, empowering learners to make informed decisions. This proactive approach enhances the educational experience, boosts learner satisfaction, and maximizes the chances of completions. Progression routes ensure that learners receive targeted support and stay connected with their long-term aspirations, setting them up for success in their chosen careers.

Exeter College has recently attained an OUTSTANDING grade in their latest Ofsted audit. This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to learner progression and excellence. For nearly 15 years, Exeter College has remained a dedicated customer of OneFile, an exceptional partnership that fuels their mission to empower learners and unlock their boundless potential.

Published in