From education to employment

John Widdowson from NCG discusses Collaborative Working

FE News Editor March 17, 2025
John Widdowson from NCG discusses Collaborative Working

We catch up with John Widdowson, Chair of NCG to discuss collaborative working at the Education and Training Foundation’s Further Forward conference at the BMA.
John explains that in NCG there are a group of seven colleges in their group, so they are always working collaboratively, taking this wider the whole FE and Skills sector needs to come together and work collaboratively together to encourage impactful change.

John then discusses the wider vision and offer from the FE and Skills sector to employers and Government and making sure we learn and use the employer’s language, as so often the FE and Skills sector uses language that is alien to employers and creates a barrier with jargon. We need to use their language and communicate in a way that employers understand. Then the co-design and collaboration with employers will be easier as barriers are removed.

Check out the video with John below:

#FurtherForward

