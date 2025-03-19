Latest News

From education to employment

Rob West from CBI discusses Systems Leadership, developing long term partnerships and trust

FE News Editor March 19, 2025
Rob West

We chat with Rob West, Head of Education and Skills at the CBI at the Education and Training Foundations, Further Forward conference at the BMA.

Rob discusses Systems Leadership, and highlights three things: Collaboration, with a broad range of stakeholders coming together, Coalition, brining together those that want to work together and Systems insights, such as what are we trying to achieve and who plays what role to achieve this.

Rob then goes onto discuss partnerships, how training providers, colleges, awarding organisations can all come together around shared goals and achievement. Rob discusses how colleges, training providers and awarding organisations work in partnership, develop trust and build longer-term relationships.

Check out Rob’s video below:

