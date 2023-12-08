Talking to Alan Woods at FAB 2023

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments.

We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like Alan Woods, Chief Executive at VTCT and co-chair of FAB.

We asked Alan about:

The main challenges facing awarding bodies in the next year

Upcoming difficulties for awarding organisations in the rapidly evolving world of work

What opportunities does he see for UK-based awarding organisations internationally

Watch the interview below:

