Talking to Laura-Jane Rawlings at FAB 2023

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments.

We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like Laura-Jane Rawlings, Ceo of Youth Employment UK.

We asked Laura about:

How can we get more young people into jobs and training, and reduce the number of young people who are not in education, employment, or training (NEET)?

What solutions and actions does she suggest for addressing and reversing youth unemployment?

Watch the interview below:

