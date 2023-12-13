Talking to Louise Rowland at FAB 2023

On November 30 and December 1, more than 400 participants gathered in Leicester for FAB’s big yearly conference for experts in giving awards and assessments.

We were lucky to be part of FAB 2023 in Leicester as media partners! During the event, we had the chance to talk with some amazing people, like Louise Rowland, Deputy CEO of Ufi VocTech Trust.

We asked Louise about:

How can we stay up-to-date in the FE sector with the use and development of AI, fueled by investment and funding?

What changes would she like to witness in the current Further Education system for the future?

Her Christmas wish for the sector

Watch the interview below:

