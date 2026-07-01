Building Manager Confidence is Key to Ensuring Consistent Age-Inclusion in UK Businesses, Say Experts

Employers are being urged to provide more support to managers leading multigenerational teams, as new research suggests that many organisations do not have a clear approach to age inclusion.

The new study by HR software and eLearning content provider Ciphr and ProAge – a UK charity focused on age inclusion in the workplace – found that most organisations recognise the value and opportunities of having age-diverse teams, but a lack of joined-up training, practices and policies means that many are not as age inclusive as they could be. Managers are being left to figure out how to make multigenerational working work, without always having appropriate guidance, structure or confidence to do so consistently.

In ‘The multigenerational workforce: value, reality and challenge’, respondents – including over 130 HR professionals, senior managers and leaders – share what they really think about multigenerational working and how they are managing the complexities that come with it.

The report includes a range of practical suggestions to strengthen good, age-inclusive practices: helping organisations to retain experienced staff, support development and progression, boost collaboration, use their people data responsibly, and ensure policies reflect the realities of longer, and less linear, careers.

Key findings from the joint report include:

The main benefits of having multigenerational teams, according to UK employers, is broader experience and perspectives (88%), better knowledge sharing (81%) and succession planning (71%), improved problem-solving (69%), and stronger team culture and collaboration (57%)

But relatively few (21%) employers have age-inclusive recruitment policies and just half (54%) of organisations with more than 1,000 employees formally track workforce age diversity as part of their DEI strategy

Differences in communication styles (64%) and expectations about ways of working (63%) are seen as the biggest barriers to collaboration between different generations. In many organisations, how well these differences are managed depends on the team

Half of UK organisations think their managers are somewhat confident in leading multigenerational teams, but far fewer (23%) are very confident. Worryingly, over a third (34%) of large organisations with 250–999 employees can’t say how confident their managers are, which points to a real disconnect between what organisations expect of their managers and what they are equipped to do

Mike Mansfield, CEO of ProAge, says:

“Age inclusion is no longer a future workforce issue – it is already shaping how organisations collaborate, retain knowledge and support people through longer working lives. This report shows that employers recognise the value of multigenerational teams, but now need to turn that awareness into practical action. That means equipping managers, challenging age-based assumptions, supporting career development at every stage, and creating workplaces where people of all ages can thrive.”

Ann Allcock, head of diversity at Ciphr, says:

“Ciphr and ProAge’s study on multigenerational working has shone a light on one of the least explored aspects of the diversity agenda. Age is a subject that engages, and is relevant for, all employees. For employers with a positive and purposeful approach to age diversity, this offers an opportunity to foster inclusion and respect and to drive innovation and performance across all workforce generations.”

She calls for employers to be more strategic about how they promote and support age-inclusion in their workplaces. The study shows that multigenerational teams are now the norm, but that many organisations are still managing them by accident than by intentional design.

“We know from separate Ciphr research, that ageism is the most common form of workplace discrimination in the UK,” adds Allcock. “The onus is on employers to get this right, so they can leverage the positive benefits of age-diverse teams, without friction and bias.”

Ciphr and ProAge’s report is available to download at https://www.ciphr.com/guides/guide-download-the-multigenerational-workforce-value-reality-and-challenge