CGI highly commended in Employer of People with a Disability Award 2022

The National Learning Disability & Autism Awards has named CGI as highly commended in the Employer of People with a Disability category at its 2022 Awards. The designation celebrates excellence in the support of people with learning disabilities and aims to pay tribute to those individuals or organisations who excel in providing quality care.

CGI is one of the largest IT and business consulting services companies in the world with offices across the UK. It was nominated by the Down’s Syndrome Association’s WorkFit programme for demonstrating values of respect, equality and accessibility in supporting employees with disabilities.

CGI hosts a café in its Reading office called The Brook, which is staffed by three employees with Down’s syndrome. CGI works in partnership with WorkFit to create a well supported environment that enables these employees to flourish, learn and develop through tailored training that meets their individual needs. Relevant adjustments such as the set-up of equipment, technologies and flexible work hours ensure that an accessible environment is in place.

Neil Timms, a Senior Vice President for CGI in the UK, responsible for Reading office and sponsor of the programme said,

“This commendation is testament to the hard work of our team in Reading in creating a positive and inclusive environment. From the moment we started to develop the concept of The Brook, their enthusiasm, dedication and attention to detail have been overwhelming and we hope to expand the concept elsewhere within our office network. I would also like to recognise how great the three employees are, providing excellent service and bringing their infectious enthusiasm to work every day, and I would encourage all employers to do something similar.”

