Employers asked to share insights on menstrual health and endometriosis in the workplace

HR software and eLearning content provider Ciphr and Endometriosis UK – the country’s largest charity supporting all those impacted by endometriosis – have teamed up to launch a new survey exploring how menstrual health, and conditions such as endometriosis, are being supported in UK workplaces.

The six-minute survey is open to people who work in HR, and business owners. The results will be published in the summer by Ciphr, an Endometriosis Friendly Employer, and Endometriosis UK.

Insights from the survey will also help shape future support available from Endometriosis UK.

Claire Williams, chief people and operations officer at Ciphr, says:

““HR professionals have a unique viewpoint of their organisation, especially when it comes to workplace policies and the level of training, resources and wellbeing support available to employees, and managers. This research is an opportunity to take a deeper dive into how employers are supporting their people in managing their health at work and gain a better understanding of what more may need to be done. We’re delighted to be working with Endometriosis UK on this study, and I encourage HR practitioners and business owners across the UK to share their experiences and perspectives.”

Karen Lough, director of people at Ciphr, says:

“At Ciphr, we believe that creating an inclusive workplace means recognising and addressing the real health challenges our employees face. Our own internal ‘CipHers’ group has been instrumental in raising awareness and driving meaningful change, particularly around menstrual health within our business and having two certified Endometriosis Champions has opened our eyes to the daily impact these conditions can have. For us, this isn’t just about support, but also education, empathy, and action. This survey is a vital step in deepening our understanding and ensuring that all women feel seen, heard, and supported at work.”

Julie Burns, manager of the Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme at Endometriosis UK, says:

“We’re delighted that Ciphr’s commitment to being an Endometriosis Friendly Employer has extended to collaborating with us to get more information about what HR professionals and business owners know about menstrual health, how they support those with a disease like endometriosis to thrive in the workplace, and the gaps that may exist in that knowledge and support. Please take a few minutes to share your insights. We look forward to looking closely at the responses to this survey and using it to improve the support we provide through our Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme and our other work.”