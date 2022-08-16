Futures Shortlisted for Three East Midlands Chamber Business Awards 

Across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire, Futures has been shortlisted for the Education and Business Partnership Award.

The award recognises schools, colleges, further education and training providers that engage effectively with business. In our submissions, we were able to demonstrate the dedication of our teams across the three areas in securing partnerships with local businesses in order to help our customers develop the crucial employability skills that are valued by employers.

The East Midlands Business Chamber Awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the passion and talents of our incredible teams. It is a testament to the fantastic work we do that we have been shortlisted across all three regions.

The finalists were announced at the President’s Summer Celebration in late July, and judging for the awards in now in process. Winners will be announced at a series of regional Gala dinner in November.

Leicestershire: Friday 4th November

Derbyshire: Friday 11th November

Nottinghamshire: Friday 18th November

You can view the full list on finalists on the East Midlands Chamber website.

Good luck to all of those involved – we’ll be sure to share the results with you in November.

