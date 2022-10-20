Award winning CTO joins The Skills Network

Leading online training provider The Skills Network appoints a new interim Chief Technical Officer, amid a period of increased digital advancements.

Roja Buck, award winning CTO and advisor of leading tech consultancy firm Rational Partners, joins the Yorkshire based educational company to drive greater speed, performance and accessibility throughout their online resources.

This comes as the organisation launches a new suite of technology, including immersive VR learning experiences with Metaverse Learning and a new initial and diagnostic assessment tool.

Mark Dawe, Chief Executive Officer at The Skills Network comments:

“We are thrilled to welcome Roja to the team, who joins us to help drive our technology forward.

“Roja brings with him decades of hands-on technology experience, from architecting trading platforms to building and running teams of over 100 in hyper-growth startups.

“During a period of challenge and change, the role of education is fundamental in boosting economic output and we are pleased to continue to direct investment towards the quality of our online offering.”

Find out more about Metaverse Learning here https://bit.ly/3Ckd0ZI

Find out more about The Skills Network here https://bit.ly/3yCs0B4

