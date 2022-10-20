Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Switch to Pearson EPA services

Award winning CTO joins The Skills Network

FE News Editor October 21, 2022
0 Comments
The Skills Network

Leading online training provider The Skills Network appoints a new interim Chief Technical Officer, amid a period of increased digital advancements.

Roja Buck, award winning CTO and advisor of leading tech consultancy firm Rational Partners, joins the Yorkshire based educational company to drive greater speed, performance and accessibility throughout their online resources.

This comes as the organisation launches a new suite of technology, including immersive VR learning experiences with Metaverse Learning and a new initial and diagnostic assessment tool.

Mark Dawe, Chief Executive Officer at The Skills Network comments:

“We are thrilled to welcome Roja to the team, who joins us to help drive our technology forward.

“Roja brings with him decades of hands-on technology experience, from architecting trading platforms to building and running teams of over 100 in hyper-growth startups.

“During a period of challenge and change, the role of education is fundamental in boosting economic output and we are pleased to continue to direct investment towards the quality of our online offering.”

Find out more about Metaverse Learning here  https://bit.ly/3Ckd0ZI

Find out more about The Skills Network here https://bit.ly/3yCs0B4

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Work and leadership
Published in: Work and leadership
FE News Editor

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .