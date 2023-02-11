Jobcentre Plus can help women begin career in science

Today marks International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a day dedicated to encouraging women to enter this thriving field.

Jobcentres across Great Britain are available to help claimants secure a science-based role and work closely with employers to fill and promote key vacancies, including MCS, the accreditation body for home grown renewable energy products.

The Prime Minister has set out his ambition to make the country a beacon of science, technology and enterprise, and lift the UK’s productivity by increasing public funding in research and development to £20 billion, which will enhance its world leading strengths in AI, life sciences, quantum, fintech and green technology.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister announced the creation of four new departments, including the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, which will deliver improved public services, create better-paid jobs and grow the economy.

Jobs in the science sector are available in a range of fields and there are over 4,000 live vacancies on the Government’s Find a Job portal. This includes biomedical, education, technology, data, and Apprentice level roles – all of which demonstrates how there are fulfilling positions for women no matter their skill set or level of experience.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said:

“There are a variety of roles across the country that will help women to enter this rewarding sector.

“This International Day of Women and Girls in Science, I want to encourage women of all backgrounds to consider a science role as their next move, because the sector can bring opportunities for progression, improved skills and a real sense of purpose.

“Our Jobcentres provide invaluable guidance and support to all jobseekers and our dedicated work coaches stand ready to help people prepare for and enter a fulfilling career.”

MCS, which certifies home-grown renewable energy products and installations, works closely with the DWP by promoting jobs on offer in this growing industry. The company is committed to improving diversity in the sector, with a specific focus on supporting more women into senior roles.

Lisa Cooke, Operations and Communications Director for MCS, said:

“Currently, women make up over 60% of the MCS team – something we are particularly proud of and recognise isn’t the norm for our growing sector.

“We champion our talented women to forge long-term, lasting careers in renewables by creating dedicated routes to senior roles and encouraging the development needed to get there.

“What’s more, as the standards body for the industry, we strive to spotlight successful female contractors, who are actively shaping the landscape for women in renewables.”

Women can also tap into the DWP’s Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs) which provide opportunities to learn new skills and get experience in relevant industries. SWAPs last up to six weeks, and consist of pre-employment training, work experience with an employer in the industry and at the end is, either a job interview or help with the application process. There are a number of SWAPs linked to science with a particular focus on green roles, including outdoor maintenance positions and solar panel installers.

Connie from Wiltshire is a single mother whose caring responsibilities left her unable to apply for many jobs. With thanks to the tailored provisions from Jobcentre Plus, Connie, who is in her late twenties, is now working for a veterinary practice in Swindon on a flexible contract. Connie has praised the support she received with a particular nod to the confidence building she received.

