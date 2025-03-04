London South East Colleges Recognised as Exemplary Employer for Third Year Running

London South East Colleges has been recognised as an ‘exemplary employer’ for the third year running by Investing in Ethnicity – an organisation set up to encourage a stronger focus on the ethnicity agenda in workplaces.

The College is one of 25 top employers, assessed via The Ethnicity Maturity Matrix. This has been designed with the backing of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Governance and Inclusive Leadership and establishes where organisations are within their ethnicity agenda journey.

A special parliamentary reception was held last night to recognise these 25 outstanding employers and to celebrate their commitment to this important agenda. A range of industries were represented, with organisations including HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, BP, Linklaters, Kier and Tesco.

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent East, was the event’s guest speaker, and it was hosted by Sarah Garrett MBE, CEO of Investing in Ethnicity. Attending on behalf of the College were our Group Chief People Officer Janet Curtis-Broni, who has led this work, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Leah Stone, and People Administration and Office Manager Trupti Jacob.

Commenting on this fantastic achievement, Dr Sam Parrett, Group CEO of London South East Colleges, said:“

“We are absolutely delighted to once again be recognised as a top 25 employer in Investing in Ethnicity’s Maturity Matrix. Achieving this accreditation for a third consecutive year highlights our organisation’s genuine commitment to an inclusive workplace.

“Diversity is at the heart of both our College and our wider educational group. We believe that building a workforce reflective of our student community is key to delivering the best outcomes. While we recognise there is always more work to do, we are incredibly proud of the progress made so far, thanks to our dedicated staff who continually drive change – led by the outstanding work of our Group Chief People Officer, Janet Curtis-Broni.

“Being part of this event and hearing about the initiatives being implemented across different sectors is incredibly inspiring. We are proud to represent the FE sector this evening and look forward to continuing on our EDI journey.”

For the third year running, the College received a Level 4 Accreditation, the highest available.

The assessment’s categories included Culture and Inclusion, Supporting Strategy, Insights, Employee Life Cycle, External Impact, and Leadership and Commitment. The college excelled in areas such as customers and clients, insights, culture and inclusion, leadership commitment, and recognition.

For more information about Investors in Ethnicity and its Maturity Matrix, click here