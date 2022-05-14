NEW INITIATIVE LAUNCHED TO SUPPORT FINTECH STARTUPS AND SCALEUPS IN EUROPE TO CONNECT WITH INVESTORS AND PARTNERS

A European tech initiative has returned in 2022 to support tech startups and scale-ups access the UK, Ireland and Europe to better connect with investors and potential partners.

The Super Connect Series is powered by Empact Ventures in partnership with the OVHcloud Startup Program who are co-designing the virtual events together.

The OVHcloud Startup Program is a global programme that has been running since 2015 and has received 7000 applications of which more than 2500 have been assisted with cloud credits and solution architecture support. The Startup Program provides tech startups with €10,000 of cloud hosting credits and up to €100,000 for scale-ups, enabling them to facilitate exponential and international growth.

Since 2018, the Super Connect Series has run 16 pitching events in 9 cities with a few virtual events held to facilitate collaboration and/or funding between tech startups & scale-ups with larger companies and funding providers based on mutual interest.

The next virtual event will focus on FinTech on 26th May 2022 from 9:30 pm – 2:00 pm GMT featuring 10+ FinTech startups and scaleups pitching to investors, decision-makers and the wider audience. It will also host speed video networking sessions, digital exhibition, roundtable discussions, live chat and polls.

The Super Connect Series is supported by TB Tech, Startups Magazine, FinTech Scotland and Serica Group with several other partners joining as speakers and exhibitors.

For those that are seeking to explore new collaborations, attendees can connect through the Speed Video Networking area and Digital Exhibition area or receive warm email introductions after the event to potential partners facilitated by the Empact Ventures team.

On 22nd June, the Super Connect Series powers the OVHcloud Startup Program Showcase, a global startup pitching competition to support cloud-hosted digital product or service startups with 5 global finalists pitching live to a panel of judges for a €10,000 cheque provided by OVHcloud.

Startups and scaleups can apply by simply submitting their pitch deck at https://bit.ly/ovhcloudshowcase2022 by 9th June 2022

Philip Marais, Global Startup Program Leader at the OVHcloud Startup Program, commented: “OVHcloud and our Startup Program are active in the FinTech ecosystem and already assisting many FinTech customers. FinTech’s have many challenges to overcome and this event will help startups and scaleups to get the latest industry information and overcome challenges as well as gain access to market and funding. This kind of assistance to the ecosystem and our members is key to what the OVHcloud Startup Program offers and therefore we are very pleased to be delivering this event with Empact Ventures.”

Kosta Mavroulakis, CEO of Empact Ventures and the Super Connect Series, commented:

“We are delighted to be working with the OVHcloud Startup Program on the current edition of the Super Connect Series. Our mission is to super connect tech startups and scaleups across Europe with potential partners, clients and funders to further support their work. We welcome them to join our upcoming FinTech event and/or apply for the upcoming OVHcloud Startup Program Showcase in June 2022”

For more information, visit www.superconnectseries.com, register for the upcoming FinTech event here or apply to the OVHcloud Startup Program Showcase here

