Four in five businesses welcome applications from Ukrainian refugees, Reed.co.uk reveals

New research commissioned by Reed.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading jobs and careers sites, found that four in five (80%) UK businesses would hire a Ukrainian refugee if given the opportunity.

Surveying 250 hiring decision-makers across the UK, the findings shed light on the enthusiasm among businesses to support Ukrainians into the workforce.

With the UK reporting record job vacancies, over seven in ten respondents (71%) believe an influx of Ukrainian workers could help to ease current labour shortages.

Among the leading benefits of hiring Ukrainian workers, UK employers identified the potential to increase workforce diversity (33%), followed by the potential to improve cultural awareness (29%) and access to skilled and qualified candidates (27%).

However, the research has revealed concerns among employers about current complications Ukrainian migrants face trying to enter the country, with six in ten (59%) calling on the government to make entry to the UK easier.

The study also shows the need for additional support to successfully integrate Ukrainians into the workforce. UK employers highlighted the language barrier (59%) as the biggest obstacle to hiring Ukrainian workers, followed by an uncertainty about their skillset (36%) and an uncertainty about productivity (36%). In response, Reed.co.uk has made some of its career advice pages available in Ukrainian to facilitate the transition of refugees into the UK workforce.

Commenting on the research, James Reed, Chairman of Reed.co.uk, says:

“If Ukrainian refugees are to settle in the UK successfully, finding them employment will be the crucial next step to fully integrating them into society for the period that they remain here.

“It’s encouraging to see such a positive response to this refugee crisis from UK employers. The majority are enthusiastic about the prospect of hiring Ukrainian workers and have identified a range of benefits they can bring to the UK workforce.

“There are currently record job opportunities across the UK labour market covering a wide range of sectors. At Reed.co.uk there are over 300,000 live vacancies and capable applicants are always very welcome.

“Reed also continues to support those most impacted by the crisis through the Big Give’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which has so far raised £3.5 million and is still doubling donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). Over 10 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine. If you want to support them, you can donate here at theBigGive.org.uk.”

1st Apr 2022: Commenting as the Education Secretary writes to councils about schools for Ukrainian refugee pupils and the right to education,

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“There will be many schools up and down the country welcoming Ukrainian refugee children into their classrooms. They will be preparing language support, help with mental health and wellbeing, and will often become a point of contact for families when they need help. It is in situations like this that great teachers and school leaders can be life-changing for children and young people.

“It’s important that schools are able to access to support they need, including translation services, so that they can fully meet the needs of these children and families. I’m proud that the teaching profession remains dedicated to providing help and support educating those most in need.”

