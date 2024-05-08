@EastDurhamCol – The Corporation of East Durham College (EDC) is delighted to announce that Mr Scott Bullock has been appointed as the new Principal and Chief Executive Officer of East Durham College.



Mr Bullock was selected following a national search and rigorous recruitment process, culminating in an intensive two-day final selection process. He joins EDC from Newcastle College, a division of NCG – one of the largest not-for-profit education and training groups in the UK – where he has been Principal since 2020.

David Butler, Chair of the Corporation, said: “I am delighted that the Board of Governors has appointed Mr Bullock as the new Principal and Chief Executive Officer of East Durham College.

“Scott will bring a wealth of experience and has a hugely successful track record in FE (further education). Scott will take forward our highly ambitious three-year strategy plan and the Board is highly confident he will continue to build on the fantastic work of Principal Suzanne Duncan, her talented leadership team and our outstanding staff.

“The Governors, staff and students look forward to an exciting new chapter in the life of East Durham College.”



Mr Scott Bullock has over 20 years of experience in FE and skills specialising in quality improvement, teaching and learning, curriculum operations and leadership. Scott joined Newcastle College in August 2016 from New College Durham as Vice Principal of Curriculum and Quality and progressed during his time at NCG into roles as Deputy Principal and most recently Principal. He also has previous experience as an Ofsted Inspector.

On his successful appointment, Scott said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been offered the privilege of becoming the next Principal of East Durham College.

“The college has a fantastic reputation and does amazing work. I am really looking forward to working with my new colleagues to lead the college through the next stage in its development.

“I’m passionate about helping to create a brilliant student experience and supporting students to develop their skills and talents – and I can’t wait to get started at EDC.”

Scott will commence his new role at East Durham College from Autumn 2024.