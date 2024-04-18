On Track for Success

NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to announce the appointment of Matthew Harvey as Vice Principal: Finance and Estates. The finance whizz who has a passion for running, has an impressive track record in financial management and a commitment to academic excellence. He brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Having served in various leadership positions within both the finance sector and industry for over two decades, he joins NPTC Group of Colleges with a deep understanding of financial strategies tailored to educational institutions. His new appointment will be on familiar territory as he is currently in his second term as a member of the corporation board and member of the audit committee.

Matthew is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, but also has many areas of expertise, having worked at board and senior levels in businesses including large corporations. He will be leaving his current position as Finance and Operations Director at Neath-based Naissance Trading and Innovation Company, which he joined in January 2023 to take up his new role at the start of June. Matthew will continue to support Naissance in a non-executive capacity going forward. His previous roles include that of Managing Director and Group Finance Director at Dr Organic Limited (Swansea) from 2015 to 2022. He was also employed at PwC where he started his career as a graduate trainee. He quickly moved up the ranks to Senior Associate, Assurance Manager and Assurance Senior Manager from 2003 to 2015.

As well as finance, Matthew has had responsibility for other areas of business including forecasting, grant funding, business development, human resources, sales and marketing, which will play a pivotal role in steering the College towards financial stability and growth.

Mark Dacey, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges said:

“We are delighted to welcome Matthew to our leadership team. As a valued member of our corporation board and audit committee, he has already played a vital role in steering the College. His expertise, extensive experience and innovative approach to financial management align perfectly with our institution’s mission and vision.

Matthew, who lives in Port Talbot with his wife, Susi, and two children, studied at the University of Wales, Swansea and L ’Ecole Superieur de Commerce, Brest, France qualifying with a 2:1 (European Master of Business Studies). In his spare time, he is a motoring enthusiast and supporter of both Swansea City and the Ospreys. Having a passion for running – he runs for Swansea Harriers where he is team manager for the senior men’s team, holds Welsh Vests for 5k and 10k at Masters level and is reigning West Glamorgan Cross Country Champion.

Matthew said he was looking forward to the opportunity and contributing to the success of the College.

“I am delighted and having already been part of such a prestigious institution I can now be more involved with all aspects of the College, and I look forward to working with the various departments and staff to ensure its ongoing success.”

As Vice Principal: Finance, Matthew will have strategic leadership and oversee all aspects of the College’s financial operations, including budget development, financial reporting, and investment management.