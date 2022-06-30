Police Now wins ‘Commitment to Improving Diversity through Student Resourcing’ at the 2022 Institute of Student Employers Awards

Police Now has won the ‘Commitment to Improving Diversity through Student Resourcing’ award for the second year in a row, and has been highly commended in the ‘Best Overall Emerging Talent Strategy’ category, at the Institute of Student Employers Awards.

The awards ceremony was held on Tuesday evening (28th June 2022) at The Grand Hotel, Brighton, and opened by the Institute of Student Employers’ (ISE) CEO Stephen Isherwood. Police Now’s Head of Marketing Adam Moore had presented to attendees of the ISE Annual Conference earlier that day about Police Now’s diversity and inclusion strategy.

The Commitment to Improving Diversity through Student Resourcing award recognises an employer who is a ‘real change agent’ and attracts, recruits and supports a diverse group of candidates. Police Now won the award for its strong recruitment and marketing across its National Graduate Leadership Programme and National Detective Programmes, which recruit outstanding and diverse leaders to the policing frontline as neighbourhood police officers or detective constables.

The award is presented to the organisation which promotes an inclusive culture and actively removes the barriers that typically prevent people from under-represented groups from applying or progressing applications. The judges reported that Police Now set themselves an ‘ambitious challenge,’ which they executed brilliantly to recruit diverse groups of candidates to their programmes.

Police Now were also highly commended in the ‘Best Overall Emerging Talent Strategy’ award, which recognises employers who successful build their attraction, recruitment, onboarding and development processes into their overarching strategy.

Clare Power, Police Now’s Director of Recruitment and Marketing, said:

“It is our mission to recruit outstanding and diverse leaders to the policing frontline, so that they can transform communities, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, and increase the public’s confidence in the police service. The public deserves the most capable, emotionally intelligent and committed police officers who can truly represent the communities they serve.

“We can only do this by placing diversity and inclusion at the forefront of everything we do, and by supporting our candidates from the moment they hear about Police Now to the moment they secure a place on our programmes – and beyond, as they continue the two-year programme within our partner forces and make an impact in their communities.

“I am extremely proud of the Police Now team for winning this award despite being up against some amazing other employers and industry giants, and given the significant challenges that the graduate recruitment and the police recruitment sectors have faced over the past couple of years. I want to thank my Police Now colleagues as well as the Home Office and our partner forces, without whom our work would not be possible.”

The ISE Awards are independently judged by industry professionals and recognise employer excellence and outstanding performance across graduate and apprentice programmes. Nearly 60 employers, universities and industry suppliers across 15 categories were recognised in this year’s awards, for their commitment to raising standards in student marketing, recruitment and development as well as work experience and diversity.

Police Now has also previously won Commitment to Improving Diversity through Student Resourcing, Innovation in Attraction, and Best Attraction Campaign at the ISE Awards – for its ‘aspirational, holistic and human-centred’ approach to diversity and inclusion across its programmes.

