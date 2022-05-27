Top tips for success when marketing to the government

Did you know that public sector sales, or business to government sales as they’re otherwise known, saw a significant rise in 2020?

Public spending represented an astonishing 35% of the UK’s GDP throughout 2020 and the importance of selling B2G has continued into 2022.

That said, if you’re looking to increase your B2G sales, you need to focus on B2G marketing campaigns.

We all have a different idea of what a B2G campaign entails. Some think of working towards creating specific funding bids, while others think of being outsourced by the government directly.

In this article, we take a look at some of the top tips for success.

B2G Explained

There’s no denying that B2G does have similarities to B2C and B2B, however there are certain differences.

A notable difference between it and these other two more common sales strategies is the fact that B2G marketing targets the government directly. This is a marketing and sales strategy where you provide services directly to your national government.

However, it can also mean selling to other aspects of the public sector, like local councils.

B2G marketing is about understanding what the government wants and needs. Then, it’s about aligning your product or service as the solution to their problem.

This style of marketing, in the post-pandemic world we live in, is becoming more important than ever before.

It’s important to understand that the government is its own distinct customer type with specific needs, wants, and budgets. This is why B2G demands its own form of marketing strategy so that companies can market their business to government bodies successfully.

So, now that you know what B2G marketing is, how is it successfully achieved in 2022?

Craft targeted content

Unlike B2C or B2B, B2G is unique because the government represents a huge, complex system with different branches and levels of authority.

It’s highly unlikely that you’ll just be selling any service or product to “the government” as such. Instead, you should be working with a specific council or government body.

The various different buyers you could be selling to include: central government departments (like the Home Office), executive agencies (like the Environment Agency), and non-departmental public bodies (like the NHS). We split B2G into 5 main areas specifically:

Central government. Local government. Healthcare. Education. Civil Society (Third Sector)

The interesting thing about the various agencies and departments is that each have their own segments, agenda, decision-making process, and budget.

Take companies that work with the government helping to process visas – these entities work directly with the UK Home Office.

Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, PPE suppliers needed to work directly with the NHS and healthcare bodies.

Cracking the code when it comes to B2G marketing involves understanding your audience. Once you know how your audience works, you can tailor your marketing campaign to meet their needs.

Leverage data to generate success

When it comes to B2G marketing in 2022, data is must.

It is all about having the right contacts and understanding the right opportunities. This is why it’s vital to work with a partner or data provider who understands B2G marketing in detail.

Don’t scrimp on the data you gather, the more you have, the easier it is to narrow down opportunities that work for your company. Data can help you better understand B2G in relation to IT engagement.

Likewise, it can show you the various funding opportunities available in your particular area from public bodies right now. If you manage a business today, chances are there’s some public money available that you may not have even heard about.

Perhaps most importantly, data can help educate you and prepare you for applications.

Thought-provoking and thought leadership style content will succeed

While B2G marketing demands its own understanding, you can’t neglect the basics of traditional and digital marketing tactics. Take your company’s current SEO standing for example or having a sophisticated, regularly updated website.

There is no denying that the government wants to work with companies with a strong reputation. In order to improve your chances of winning contracts, you need to improve your standing in your sector as much as possible. The best way of doing this is to focus the production of thought leadership style content.

A great way to evidence your company’s thought leadership is through a strong content marketing strategy. This can also include holding b2g webinars on certain problems or solutions. Such an approach is considered a knowledge-led marketing practice hinging on the ability of your business and your team to be experts in your field.

Succesfully executing this will help you build your reputation and in turn positively impact your B2G marketing opportunities.

Where Can I Find Out More About Successful B2G Marketing Strategies?

As an output of this article you should now know what B2G marketing is and what sets it apart from both B2B and B2C.

You should also know that both data and sustainability are crucial. So too is knowing the particular audience your company is targeting. If you can keep these things above tips in mind, you’ll be well on your way to achieving a successful B2G marketing campaign.

Excelling in B2G is achievable, you just need the right know, tools, and support.

