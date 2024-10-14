Latest News

From education to employment

SERC Travel & Tourism Alumna Visits Students

SERC October 14, 2024
SERC Level 3 Diploma in Travel and Tourism alumna Alex Clarke, who now works for Virgin Atlantic, recently visited SERC Bangor campus to talk about her experience in the travel and tourism industry to SERC Level 2 and Level 3 Travel & Tourism students.  

Alex talked to students about many topics, including her personal experience working for several airlines, along with the pros and cons of the industry she works in. Alex also covered the recruitment and selection processes within the airline industry, which gave students vital information on how to prepare for and undergo successful interviews for jobs in the sector. At the end of the presentation, Alex fielded questions from the students. 

SERC Lecturer in Travel & Tourism, Lisa McKelvey comments, “We really appreciate Alex giving up her time with such a busy schedule and it was a great experience for our students. She gave the Level 2 and Level 3 Travel & Tourism students a wealth of useful information on careers in the airline industry and her input has been invaluable for their assessments this semester. We really value our relationships with past students and are so thankful that they’re able to come in as guest speakers to enhance our learners’ experience.”

Published in: Work and leadership
SERC
