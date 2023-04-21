Tributes for Carl James – Head of Engineering

Tributes have been paid to Carl James, the Head of Engineering at NPTC Group of Colleges, who sadly passed away on Thursday, April 13 with his family at his side, following a short illness.

His funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 10.30am at Margam Crematorium.

His colleagues, friends and students have had nothing but the highest praise for Carl; in his heartfelt message to staff informing them of Carl’s passing, the CEO, Mark Dacey, described him, as ‘nothing short of a legend’.

Carl worked his way up through the College and had been the Deputy Head of the School of Construction and the Built Environment for several years before being appointed as the Head of Engineering. In a matter of two years, he led the department from being at the bottom of the rankings in Wales to being the very best. He delivered this with a clear focus on putting the students first.

Mark Dacey said: “It’s an incredible achievement and I know how proud our Engineers are about this amazing performance. He will be missed by his team and his close colleagues and by all of us who knew and liked such an absolute gentleman.”

Carl’s colleagues are absorbing the sad news and trying to picture life at the College without him. No matter who he was talking to or meeting, Carl had a knack for brightening a room and his sense of humour always made people smile. He gently went about his work, but the impact he made was immense and enduring; a legacy to be proud of. He will be missed by so many people.

Mr Dacey added: “We have lost one of our family and it’s hard to come to terms with. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time.”

