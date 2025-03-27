£100k for trailblazing study to transform police education through technology

A team of researchers from the University of Sunderland have received a major funding boost for their innovative study into how technology could revolutionise police education.

Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Dr Lynsey Pinchen, Dr Jerry Pearson and Dan Makaveli are aiming to bring together policing education and digital technology experts to investigate ways in which digital or immersive technologies, also known as extended reality (XR), can be used to support the teaching of police education in higher education and police training environments.

After receiving a grant of £100,000 from the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), the team are now able to begin the first phase of their study.

Over the next 12 months, they will hold networking sessions and steering groups with specialists from across the police sector to explore how they could benefit from using XR as a training tool.

The researchers will also test different XR options with the organisations using the University’s virtual production and TV studios at the David Puttnam Media Centre, St Peter’s Campus.

The study is being supported by the College of Policing, South Tyneside Safeguarding Children and Young Adults Partnership, Learning Curve Group, Edge North East, Changing Lives and former manager of the sexual assault referral unit at Northumbria Police, Michelle Sheridan.

Dr Hulsmeier, Associate Professor of Partnerships and Participatory Practice, Principal Lecturer, and Programme Leader for BA (Hons) Screen Performance at the University, said:

“It’s amazing to be leading this pioneering research.

“By bringing together specialists we aim to create innovative, immersive training tools for the benefit of police education. This project represents a crucial step forward in modernising police training and ensuring it keeps pace with digital advancements. Furthermore, it aligns with the University’s long-standing civic mission to make a tangible impact on society.

“Our work directly contributes to the broader community by improving police practices and fostering safer environments. This collaboration also builds upon the established relationship I lead between the University and Northumbria’s Police Crime Commissioner’s Office, particularly through the creation of police awareness films, reinforcing our commitment to addressing real-world challenges through education and partnership.”

Social entrepreneur Dan was initially asked to join the project due to his links to social enterprise and filmmaking.

Dan, who is also Programme Leader for Media Production at the University, said:

“This is a fantastic project to be a part of.

“In my career outside of higher education, I have worked heavily in spaces associated to the Criminal Justice System, and with a variety of related organisations and services. It is such a complex, fascinating and ever-moving sector, where – like our University’s slogan – positive interventions really can prove to be life-changing.”

The researchers will also combine expertise as well as learn more about the potential for digital technology to support the teaching and delivery of the University’s Crime, Policing and Investigation programmes.

The University’s Associate Head of School for Crime, Policing and Investigation, Dr Pinchen, said:

“I am delighted to be part of this collaborative research initiative, exploring the use of XR technologies to support police education. As a former officer, I understand the complex, fast-paced, and ever-evolving nature of policing.

“Now, as a policing scholar teaching undergraduate students, I see first-hand the need for innovative training tools that bridge theory and practice. This initiative represents an exciting step forward in equipping future officers with immersive, adaptive learning experiences that reflect the realities of modern policing.”

Dr Pearson, Senior Lecturer in Policing at the University, said:

“As a former police officer, I recognise that this project is an exciting opportunity to revolutionise police training by using immersive technology to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

“By integrating real-world scenarios into an interactive learning environment, we can better prepare future officers for the challenges of modern policing. I only wish that we had access to such exciting technology while I was learning the skills that I needed for my former role as a frontline officer and detective.”