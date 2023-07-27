British Esports Federation Signs 2-Year Collaboration with Dell Technologies and Intel

Launch marks the start of an exciting series of collaborations to spur the UK’s gaming and esports ecosystem.

British Esports, the national body established to support grassroots esports in the UK, is thrilled to announce a 2-year collaboration with Dell Technologies and Intel.

The partnership focuses on promoting esports as an accessible, inclusive and forward-thinking industry. It will highlight how esports fosters the development of 21st-century skills, innovative education and career pathways that drive economic growth across a wide range of related sectors, from science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to creative and digital industries to sports and beyond.

Dell Technologies and Intel become the Official Technology and Hardware Partners and Alienware (powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processors) becomes the Official Supplier of high-performance gaming PCs, monitors and peripherals to British Esports and the National Esports Performance Campus in Sunderland.

As a globally renowned esports federation, British Esports is delighted to welcome additional leading organisations passionate about esports and its transformative effect. With a staunch commitment to excellence, British Esports is targeting a collection of five official partners and five official suppliers who will play a vital role in shaping and supporting the future of esports and education in the United Kingdom. This collaborative effort will bring together like-minded industry leaders to help drive innovation and make a lasting impact on the UK esports landscape.

Marking the start of this collaboration, British Esports joined forces with Dell and Intel to ask students aged 11-17 about their technology learning experiences* and the need for 21st-century skills for future education and career pathways.

A significant majority of the 700 students surveyed, 56%, strongly or somewhat agreed that combining an esports qualification with other subjects would enhance their chances of securing a place at university.

Furthermore, 59% of respondents believed that such a qualification would provide them with practical, hands-on experience in a specific industry. Additionally, 52% recognised that an esports qualification would equip them with the essential skills needed for subjects in STEM.

Students also recognised that the benefits of integrating esports into the curriculum extend far beyond these points and broaden opportunities for those who may not excel in traditional academic subjects. They also emphasised that including esports would make them stand out during the higher education application process and offer transferable skills, enhancing students’ overall educational experience.

These insights shed further light on the transformative impact of esports, illustrating its ability for students to develop and hone essential 21st-century skills, such as problem-solving, critical thinking, teamwork, communication and adaptability.

Moreover, esports fosters a sense of community and inclusion, promoting social interaction, leadership and competition. By incorporating esports into education, students not only engage in a passion-led learning experience but also acquire invaluable skills that prepare them for future academic and professional endeavours.

“We’re delighted to partner with Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and Alienware as our first official partners and suppliers,” said Chester King, CEO, British Esports.

“Collaborating with such industry-leading organisations who share our vision and values is a significant milestone and we are grateful for their commitment. This partnership will ensure that the national esports performance campus will be equipped with state-of-the-art computing technology, delivering on its promise as the UK’s most advanced esports and education performance and training centre.”

“Working with organisations like the British Esports Federation and Intel we hope to raise awareness of how tapping into passions like esports could be the key to fostering the development of 21st-century digital skills,” said Steve Young, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Dell Technologies in the UK.

“Watch a young person engage in esports and you’ll see them test hypotheses, think systematically, analyse data, and employ evidence-based strategies, as well as the technical proficiency necessary to play, film, edit, publish and connect.”

British Esports, along with Dell Technologies and Intel, is committed to cultivating an environment that nurtures talent, fosters innovation and showcases the UK’s prominence on the global stage, along with unleashing the potential of learning environments to prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of an increasingly digitally-led, interconnected global society.

Published in