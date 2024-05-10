CIPA Chooses PebblePad to Enhance Professional Development

PebblePad (@PebblePad), is delighted to announce its partnership with the Chartered Institute of Patent Attorneys (CIPA). With a membership of over 4,600 professionals, CIPA is the foremost professional and examining body for patent attorneys in the UK.

With recent changes in regulatory requirements mandating patent attorneys to reflect on their learning and evaluate how it contributes to their professional development, CIPA recognised the need for an advanced ePortfolio platform to facilitate this process effectively.

Lee Davies, CEO of CIPA says, “Our members are poised for a transformative learning experience as we transition our courses and training programmes onto PebblePad. With PebblePad’s reflective practice ethos and robust capabilities for planning, recording, and sharing professional learning, we are working with a forward-thinking partner at the forefront of educational innovation.”

Explaining the choice of PebblePad, Davies highlighted, “PebblePad goes beyond traditional reflective practice by enabling members to capture, evidence, and map their learning to different competencies in one centralised platform.”

Key elements of PebblePad’s platform that CIPA will leverage include a reflective workbook, structured reflections, and a dedicated learning space to consolidate experiences from various training environments. Regulators will have the opportunity to sample workbooks to understand and accredit continuing professional competence (CPC).

Shane Sutherland, CEO of PebblePad, says, “Lee Davies and the team’s profound understanding of the importance and benefits of reflection align perfectly with PebblePad’s mission to empower learners to record both planned and serendipitous learning experiences. We look forward to delivering an unparalleled learning experience for CIPA members and supporting them in achieving their professional goals.