Digital staffing platform Coople recognised by British Assessment Bureau for commitment to information security

The platform, which connects flexible workers with businesses, has been recognised according to the international standard for its risk management across all areas of information security.

Coople’s app and website match individuals who are looking for work opportunities with businesses who are looking for flexible staff to provide additional support. Information security is important for all businesses and it is clear to see the topic’s importance for organisations like Coople, who handle personal and business information for their users.

ISO 27001 is a standard for information security management that was first introduced in 2005 and has been revised several times, most recently in 2022. Information security refers to the measures an organisation takes to restrict access to protected data, as well as preventing its disclosure, deletion, or modification. The certification was awarded by the British Assessment Bureau, a leading ISO certification body.

An organisation who is awarded ISO 27001 must prove to an external auditor that they are aware of all potential threats to their information security, as well as proving that they have management processes in place to address those threats.

Yves Schneuwly, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Coople comments:

“We at Coople are proud to have achieved ISO 27001 certification. It demonstrates how dedicated we are to providing a service that prioritises important issues like protecting our users’ data. It also shows that Coople is competing on an international scale, meeting internationally recognised standards.

“As we continue our growth, we will be sure to achieve further certifications. We’ll build on the reputation we have earned as the job app where businesses can hire highly skilled and experienced staff, and where Cooplers can find rewarding job opportunities just a click away.”

Coople has successfully demonstrated that, in all activities, information security is well managed. From individuals’ personal information to business clients’ financial data, Coople’s management has strong policies in place to protect information and tackle risks.

