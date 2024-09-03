Jisc Survey reveals students rate digital learning highly but some lack suitable learning devices

The 2023/24 digital experience insights survey for higher education students reveals differing experiences of digital learning technology and AI.

Over 28,000 students from 37 universities and 3 colleges took part in the Jisc 2023/24 digital experience insights survey (pdf) that asks them about learning using digital technologies. Core questions ask about learning environments, opportunities to develop digital skills, support provided, and the devices used for learning.

The survey report, released on 3 September 2024, revealed that 85% rated the digital learning environment provided by their higher education provider to be good, excellent or the ‘best imaginable’. 83% gave high ratings to the quality of digital learning on their course and 72% to the support offered by their organization for effective learning using technology. All these scores showed improvement over the previous year’s survey results.

Asked about their experiences and preferences, nearly half of students (49%) students said they preferred some or all of their taught classes to be delivered online, and 22% said they had used Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of their learning.

The survey report also revealed inequities between some groups of students. 34% of students said they experienced problems in learning because they had no suitable device. This figure increased to nearly half (47%) of international students, Asian/Asian British students (47%) and Black/Black British students (44%).

Dominic Walker, business intelligence and surveys consultant at Jisc, who wrote the survey report, said:

“This report helps higher education providers identify successes and areas where more digital support is needed. By using digital experience insights, higher education providers have the evidence they need to resource and respond to issues raised by students, offering a more equitable and supportive environment for using digital technologies in learning.”

Liam Earney, managing director HE and research at Jisc, said: