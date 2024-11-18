LIBF Shortlisted for Prestigious IHE Technology Enhanced Learning Award 2024

Leading higher education institution recognised for revolutionary AI-powered learning platform, setting new standards in digital education delivery

LIBF has been shortlisted for Independent Higher Education’s (IHE) Technology Enhanced Learning Award, recognising its innovative approach to digital education delivery and commitment to preparing learners for an AI-driven future.

The nomination acknowledges LIBF’s transformative approach to higher education through mycampus, a comprehensive digital learning platform, and particularly celebrates the introduction of Syntea, an advanced AI learning companion that provides 24/7 personalised support to learners across all the institution’s degree programmes.

“The higher education landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by technological innovation and AI,” says Steve Hill, Vice-Chancellor and CEO at LIBF. “Through our digital learning initiatives, we’re not just teaching students what they need for their degree courses – we’re preparing the next generation of professionals to thrive in an increasingly digital world. This nomination validates our forward-thinking approach to higher education.”

LIBF’s technological innovation is centred around the seamless integration of digital tools that enhance the learning experience. The institute’s mycampus platform serves as a central hub for academic resources, while Syntea, their groundbreaking AI-powered virtual tutor, employs Socratic teaching methods to develop critical thinking skills essential for future professionals. The institute’s commitment to digital advancement extends to using anonymised learner analytics, enabling continuous refinement of course materials to address emerging industry needs and learner requirements.

The Technology Enhanced Learning Award, presented by IHE, recognises higher education providers who excel in evolving their use of technology to enhance the learner experience. LIBF is on a shortlist of just three higher education institutions for this particular award. The winners of the Technology Enhanced Learning trophy and other award categories will be announced at the IHE Annual Conference in London on Tuesday 26 November 2024.

LIBF was originally established in 1879 to support the banking and finance sector. Since then it has expanded to offer courses in other subjects. The institution delivers a broad range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees and vocational qualifications and programmes to support individuals at each stage of their careers. Also a member organisation for people working in banking and finance, LIBF is one of only a few professional bodies in the world to have Taught Degree Awarding Powers and is an innovator in online degrees in vocational subjects.