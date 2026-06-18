Rise Up introduces Forge, an AI Performance Officer that Embeds Autonomous Coaching into Everyday Work

Leading all-in-one learning platform Rise Up has launched Forge by Rise Up, a new AI performance layer designed to move organisations beyond training and into continuous, measurable workforce improvement.

Built on more than a decade of L&D expertise, Forge acts as an AI Performance Officer, embedding autonomous AI coaches into daily workflows to identify capability gaps and deliver real-time support.

Unlike generic AI tools, Forge combines organisational context and proprietary content to build AI coaches tailored to each company’s processes and goals, resulting in sharper, role-specific guidance and measurable performance gains.

Forge operates as a continuous AI presence within the flow of work, enabling always-on support that responds instantly to changing performance conditions. When it detects performance drift or operational friction, it automatically activates targeted coaching interventions at the point of need. Every interaction is measured against predefined business KPIs, creating a direct and measurable connection between skills development and business outcomes.

Arnaud Blachon, CEO and Founder of Rise Up, said:

“Businesses are investing heavily in AI, but many are still struggling to translate that investment into operational impact. Despite significant adoption, our research found that 97% of organisations still report AI skills gaps and an estimated 40% of potential productivity gains are being lost. AI is being adopted but not yet operationalised.

“Forge changes that by introducing a full-time, autonomous AI performance function inside the organisation. Rather than waiting for employees to seek out training, Forge proactively identifies performance gaps, delivers coaching directly within workflows and continuously adapts support based on real-time business conditions. This is a purposeful shift from learning systems to agentic performance systems, where AI is not simply assisting employees but actively helping organisations improve performance as work happens.”

Guillaume Blachon, CTO and Cofounder of Rise Up added:

“Forge is not a chatbot with a better prompt. It is an orchestration layer for specialised AI agents, designed to detect performance signals, build coaching plans, deliver personalised learning formats and prove outcomes. The hard part is not generating an answer. The hard part is making the system reliable, secure and fast enough for enterprise deployment. That is where twelve years of running Rise Up infrastructure for 600+ enterprises and over 5 million learners makes the difference.”