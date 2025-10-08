RM Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with Sky to Power the Future of Digital Learning

RM Technology and Sky Business Wholesale have partnered to provide a fully resilient, high-speed connectivity solution for schools across the UK.

The partnership aims to bridge the digital divide by giving teachers and students access to the robust connectivity needed to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

The collaboration enhances RM Technology’s existing offerings, leveraging Sky’s network to deliver a 100Gb-ready, fibre-first network.

RM Technology, a leading provider of technology solutions for the education sector, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Sky Business Wholesale, the Wholesale B2B arm of Sky and one of the UK’s most trusted telecommunications providers. This new collaboration enhances RM Technology’s portfolio with fully resilient, high-speed services, including a dedicated Network-to-Network Interface (NNI) handoff and, as standard, shadow VLANs. This ensures schools have access to a 100Gb-ready, fibre-first network that is fast, secure, and resilient.

RM Technology already has the ability to deliver broadband services to schools acrossthe UK, however this new alliance with Sky Business Wholesale, which has a presence in over 2,800 exchanges, strengthens this existing capability and allows for the continued delivery of robust solutions to schools nationwide.

In an era where digital access is essential for effective learning, this strategic partnership meets the increasing demand for an “ever-connected” school, supporting tools like RM SafetyNet, RM Unify, Microsoft Teams, and Google Classroom.

Matt Bearpark, GM of Broadband, RM Technology said:

“This isn’t just about broadband—it’s about bridging the digital divide and ensuring schools, teachers, and students have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed. By teaming up with Sky Business Wholesale, we’re delivering infrastructure that’s built for the classrooms of tomorrow.”

Damian Saunders, Managing Director at Sky Business Wholesale, added:

“At Sky, we believe every young person deserves access to the tools and opportunities that unlock their potential — no matter where they live or learn. By partnering with RM Technology, we’re not just delivering high-speed connectivity; we’re laying the digital foundations for inclusive, future-ready classrooms.”

This partnership complements Sky’s broader commitment to digital inclusion through initiatives like Sky Up Academy Studios, which enables young people to explore careers in media and technology and The Edit — a digital storytelling and media literacy programme delivered in schools in collaboration with Adobe.

Sky’s approach brings together immersive learning experiences with robust connectivity to help close the digital skills gap in the UK’s most underserved areas, having supported half a million young people to date. As schools increasingly adopt EdTech solutions, robust connectivity becomes the backbone of modern education. This partnership provides a timely and strategic solution, especially as schools navigate digitally enhanced curricula.