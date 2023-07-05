The Skills Network announces exciting partnership with The British Institute of Innkeeping

One of the biggest online learning providers in the UK, The Skills Network, has today (5th July) announced an exciting partnership with The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) offering licensing qualifications online and other training courses to the hospitality industry.

The British Institute of Innkeeping has been running for over 40 years, and today exists to support, inspire, celebrate and promote the diversity of talented individuals working in the licensed trade. They have a national network of over 10,000 members, working across all areas of the sector – from apprentices to bar staff, pub chefs, managers, tenants, lessees and free-traders.

Mark Dawe, CEO at The Skills Network, said:

“We are delighted to become a Trusted Partner of the BII, offering their members the support they need to achieve their learning goals, as well as their regulatory qualifications online.

“With the hospitality sector forecast to grow and grow in the UK, we are excited to be at the forefront of providing the skills and training which will open up future talent into the industry, allow people to progress in their careers and access high quality learning when they need it.”

Steven Alton, CEO of the British Institute of Innkeeping, said:

“Attracting and developing talent is key to the success of our members’ businesses. Professional development and training is an essential element of great pubs and provides a fantastic platform on which to build exciting careers.

“It is great to be able to welcome The Skills Network as Trusted Partners of the BII, broadening the support and development opportunities we share with our members.”

