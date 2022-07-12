100% IB pass rate for ACS Egham students for the second year running

ACS International School Egham students studying the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) have achieved a 100% pass rate and will now go on to study at top universities in the UK and around the world, including the University of Durham.

The IB DP is a rigorous, two-year qualification, globally recognised as an alternative to A Levels, which allows students to continue learning six subjects in their final years and prepares them to be internationally-minded, global citizens. Research amongst university admissions officers has shown that it prepares students better for university than other curricula, including A levels, and is advantageous for students wanting to thrive at university or college both in the UK or around the world.

The top score students can achieve in the IB DP is 45 and, while the world average for IB results this year was 32, ACS Egham students achieved an average point score of 36, with the top score achieved by a student being 44, which is roughly equivalent to five A*s at A Level.

ACS Egham offers broad selection with no entry exams. It is also one of only two schools in the UK to offer the entire IB continuum for all ages to its students. As a specialist IB school, which has taught the programmes for over 20 years, 97% of ACS Egham’s graduating cohort – a total of 61 students – sat the IB DP this year. The school has achieved a 100% DP pass rate for the past two years.

Jeremy Lewis, Head of School, ACS Egham, comments:

“I am extremely proud of this year’s graduating IB students, and their teachers, and all they have achieved. Despite the various challenges that arose this year, they have continued to shine and exceed expectations. ACS Egham offers the entire IB education from junior through to sixth form, with the DP being a culmination of everything students have learnt throughout their time with us. I am confident that this year’s graduates will go on to further study or the world of work being fully prepared to take responsibility, maximise their talents and be well-rounded individuals.”

For more information on ACS Egham and its IB offering, please visit: https://www.acs-schools.com/egham

