23 Years At Bett And Still Innovating

What’s new from LapSafe® at Bett 2023?

Two decades on and LapSafe® are excited to be at Bett 23 launching their new products.

Celebrating twenty-three years of showcasing their products at Bett, LapSafe® will again be exhibiting at the show.

Each year at Bett, LapSafe® are excited to launch their new products and this year is no exception. Visitors to the show will be able to see LapSafe®’s NEW entry-level self-service locker ENVOY™, designed to rapidly deploy devices such as laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and similar devices.

Up to 32 devices can each be quickly and easily issued to students or staff by scanning their ID at the universal reader. MIFARE™, barcode and QR code are all supported in one simple to use reader. Once authorised, a locker bay will open and inside a fully charged device is ready to use. The seamless transaction takes less than a minute saving both staff and student time. ENVOY™ connects to ONARKEN®, LapSafe®’s Locker Management platform, so all transactions are recorded for accountability and audit purposes.

Smart Lockers are fast becoming the norm for schools, colleges and universities allowing them to quickly and easily deploy and loan devices or assets to students. As technology advances and our demands increase for easy access to equipment, goods or locker spaces, so-called smart lockers need to be smarter and more agile than before.

Therefore, LapSafe® will also be launching further enhancements to their popular Diplomat™Pro Smart Lockers bringing services such as drop off and collect, break/fix, hot lockers, as well as intelligent and sophisticated loaning of devices. An all-in-one solution that makes light work of self-service and asset management. In addition, new locker bay sizes will be launched to add greater flexibility to their Smart Locker range.

At the heart of LapSafe® Smart Locker range, ONARKEN® platform combines all their software services into one centrally managed suite of application which can be tailored to meet the needs of device management today and in the future. An innovative cloud-based solution that is highly reliable, secure, and customisable. A solution that is easy to manage and has thousands of possibilities.

LapSafe®’s Smart Lockers are already installed by over 70% of UK universities; with colleges and schools following closely behind. With over 300 installations across the globe these self-service smart lockers are both innovative, and space saving with highly configurable workflows that allow for future growth.

LapSafe® will also be highlighting their storage and charging trolley range which are currently being used by thousands of schools and colleges. Built for sustainability and assisting in reducing carbon footprint, schools can save time and money with LapSafe®’s solutions.

Denise Crouch, Head of Sales and Marketing at LapSafe® said “This is my twenty-third Bett show and I always look forward to meeting existing customers, our business partners and making new connections. It’s always exciting to launch new products and receive visitor feedback.“

To explore the full LapSafe® range, visit them at Bett 2023, London Excel, 29th to 31st March, Stand NN51 alternatively visit www.lapsafe.com for more details.

