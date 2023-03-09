25th Anniversary Celebration at the House of Lords

The success of over 80 students, supported by the Helena Kennedy Foundation, was celebrated at the House of Lords on Monday 6th March 2023.

The House of Lords celebration event, supported by Skills and Education Group, brought together students from disadvantaged backgrounds who have progressed from Further Education colleges and up into Higher Education, from as far afield as Wales.

Each student selected by the Helena Kennedy Foundation received a bursary of £2,250 to help cover the costs of university study. In addition to this, they received ongoing guidance and training through the Foundation.

The Helena Kennedy Foundation was set up in Baroness Kennedy’s name by Dame Ann Limb CBE DL, over twenty years ago, to take forward the findings of her seminal ‘Learning Works’ report.

Baroness Kennedy said:

“Our Bursary holders are truly inspirational people and it is an honour to witness and support their rise to success. I am delighted to have presented these students with one of our awards in acknowledgment of their achievements at university. Each student who receives an award has been selected because they are special and have shown real talent and determination. Life is all about learning new things; each awarded student has shown fortitude and determination in taking the next step in their life”

Dr Julie Mills OBE, Chair of trustees said:

“We know there are so many talented people out there who have the ability to succeed in higher education but still miss out on the opportunity. Making the leap from college to university can be a big step and our Foundation works with colleges across the UK to support students to overcome real disadvantage. Talent is everywhere opportunity is not ”.

Paul Eeles Group Chief Executive said:

Skills and Education Group’s mission is “The advancement of skills and education to improve the lives of individuals” therefore we have partnered with The Helena Kennedy Foundation for over a decade, because of the transformational difference HKF has made to so many young people and adults as they transition from college to university. Together we are sowing seeds into people that enable them to engage in to higher level study, that without the bursaries and support might not be achievable otherwise. That difference over the last 25 years has literally changed the course for so many countless people and the return on the investment over the last quarter of a century is incalculable for individuals, their families, and wider society. Therefore for us, the work of HKF is a critical organisation in which we are proud to partner with”.

Published in