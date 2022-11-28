Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

3D design students help with Barking Heritage exhibition

Barking & Dagenham College November 28, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

3D design students and staff from Barking & Dagenham College have collaborated with Be First to create exhibition boards for a local exhibition which has been on display at St Margaret’s Church and Learning Centre in Barking and is currently open to the public at Eastbury Manor House on Sundays, 10am-4pm, until the end of November.

The Barking Town Heritage Project’s aim is to conserve and commemorate historic buildings in the East Street area and to research and inform residents and visitors, about the stories behind the high-street stores and local heritage.

Their team of heritage volunteers are developing a historic legacy by contributing to the creation of town trails and tours, learning resources, a heritage exhibition, and a permanent mural in East Street. The activity is funded with help from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Simone Panayi, Heritage Engagement Officer, Be First, asked the College to help:

“We asked the College to help because we have worked with them successfully in the past and hoped that the new Institute of Technology resources might be used to create traditional looking and sustainable wooden boards for our heritage exhibition. The students’ tutor, Jake took on the project manager role and we are very grateful that he did.

He delivered the brief with the able help of the students. We were really pleased with the results and are very grateful that the College’s Design Department welcomed the challenge of using their laser cutting technology to produce these boards for another local organisation! It was a pleasure working with them!”

3D Design Technician Jake Chatters explains:

“This was an excellent project for the students to get involved in whilst also receiving real paid work experience for a local organisation. The students relished the opportunity and produced excellent work. We are delighted to receive such good feedback from Be First on the work and look forward to possibly working with them in the future.”

3D Design Student Cristopher Ramirez, 18 from Ilford Said:

“This was an amazing opportunity working with a local organisation while also learning the history of Barking and further developing my skills. It was a good opportunity because now I will be able to place this on my CV for future reference which looks more appealing for employers.”

Another 3D Design student Ceril Djomeni, 18 from Barking added:

“It was a pleasure partaking in the local organisation, learning the history of barking was a pleasure for me because this helps me know more about my local community and it’s past, this also helped me improved my skills which will be beneficial for future projects.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
Barking & Dagenham College

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .