3D design students help with Barking Heritage exhibition

3D design students and staff from Barking & Dagenham College have collaborated with Be First to create exhibition boards for a local exhibition which has been on display at St Margaret’s Church and Learning Centre in Barking and is currently open to the public at Eastbury Manor House on Sundays, 10am-4pm, until the end of November.

The Barking Town Heritage Project’s aim is to conserve and commemorate historic buildings in the East Street area and to research and inform residents and visitors, about the stories behind the high-street stores and local heritage.

Their team of heritage volunteers are developing a historic legacy by contributing to the creation of town trails and tours, learning resources, a heritage exhibition, and a permanent mural in East Street. The activity is funded with help from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Simone Panayi, Heritage Engagement Officer, Be First, asked the College to help:

“We asked the College to help because we have worked with them successfully in the past and hoped that the new Institute of Technology resources might be used to create traditional looking and sustainable wooden boards for our heritage exhibition. The students’ tutor, Jake took on the project manager role and we are very grateful that he did.

He delivered the brief with the able help of the students. We were really pleased with the results and are very grateful that the College’s Design Department welcomed the challenge of using their laser cutting technology to produce these boards for another local organisation! It was a pleasure working with them!”

3D Design Technician Jake Chatters explains:

“This was an excellent project for the students to get involved in whilst also receiving real paid work experience for a local organisation. The students relished the opportunity and produced excellent work. We are delighted to receive such good feedback from Be First on the work and look forward to possibly working with them in the future.”

3D Design Student Cristopher Ramirez, 18 from Ilford Said:

“This was an amazing opportunity working with a local organisation while also learning the history of Barking and further developing my skills. It was a good opportunity because now I will be able to place this on my CV for future reference which looks more appealing for employers.”

Another 3D Design student Ceril Djomeni, 18 from Barking added:

“It was a pleasure partaking in the local organisation, learning the history of barking was a pleasure for me because this helps me know more about my local community and it’s past, this also helped me improved my skills which will be beneficial for future projects.”

