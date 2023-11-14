5 days to go until Kirklees College’s first open day of the year!

Kirklees College is gearing up to open the doors to its five Huddersfield Centres on Saturday 18 November, between 10.30am and 1.00pm. The college will welcome school students, parents, carers and adult learners who are planning their next steps in education to come and see its facilities, meet tutors and answer any questions they may have.

Kirklees College is the only general further education college in the region, making it the first-choice destination for vocational learning. The college prides itself on providing a varied curriculum to suit people of all ages, backgrounds and aspirations to succeed.

The centres that will be open on 18 November are: Huddersfield Centre, Taylor Hill Animal Centre, Engineering Centre and Brunel Construction Centre. Those visiting the Engineering Centre will also be able to take a look at the college’s new Hybrid Electric Vehicle facilities and state-of-the-art Process Manufacturing Centre.

Huddersfield Centre is the college’s largest campus and is located at the Waterfront Quarter off Chapel Hill in Huddersfield town centre. A range of BTECs, vocational programmes, T Levels and apprenticeships are taught here and the centre boats a range of industry-standard facilities.

The other centres open on the day are specialised and offer bespoke training facilities for their particular vocational area. People interested in construction, engineering and motor vehicle, process manufacturing or animal care and land-based studies should head to the Kirklees College website and book a free ticket for the specific centre they wish to visit. The same applies for Huddersfield Centre, where prospective students can find out more about a range of subjects taught at the centre, including Business, Computing, Creative Industries, Hair and Beauty, Health and Social Care, Sport and many more.

Helen Rose, Director of External Relations and Apprenticeships at the college said:

“Our Open Days take place throughout the year and are key to engaging with potential applicants of all ages and showing them what Kirklees College can offer them. If you can’t make the November open day, or want to visit one of our Dewsbury Centres, there will be open days across all seven of our centres in Huddersfield and Dewsbury in January and April. We hope to see lots of people on 18 November and throughout the year.”

Book your ticket for this Saturday and find out more by visiting here

