A LEVEL PE STUDENT REACHES NEW HEIGHTS AS SHE TRIUMPHS AT EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Determination, drive, and dedication has led a current HSDC student to success at European Championships.

A Level student Emma Hill, who is currently in her second year at HSDC Havant, celebrated several wins at the recent Mid European TeamGym Championships.

Successful gymnast Emma, who is studying A Levels in PE, Biology, and Mathematics competed against teams from countries such as France, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Italy in the recent championships where she achieved the joint-highest floor score of the senior competition and the highest tumble score in the senior women category which is an incredible achievement.

The dedicated student who has participated in TeamGym for six years, has already celebrated commendable success throughout the years, starting in the regional team before progressing to the national team. Prior to this, Emma was involved in recreational gymnastics before coaches identified her potential which resulted in her transfer to the squad.

TeamGym is a competition created by the European Union of Gymnastics and requires individuals to compete in teams of six to twelve in three apparatuses: floor, tumble, and trampette. Each team is required to showcase expertise, technique, and unity in line with their outstanding acrobatic abilities in order to be crowned European Champion in a range of categories.

Emma added:

“To qualify for Mid Euros, our team had to place in the top two at the British Championships which were held at the end of July. We found out we were officially going to Euros in the middle of August so from then on, we were preparing for the competition in training. All the hard work paid off as we had the joint-highest floor score of the senior competition and highest tumble score in the senior women.”

When asked what advice she would give to those pursuing a similar goal, Emma said:

“My advice would be to train hard in each session and to keep working because when I was 12 years old doing recreational gymnastics, no one thought I would one day be a European Champion but because of my hard work, I made it.”

Teacher of Academic Support Gemma Joyce added:

“I am immensely proud of Emma’s remarkable achievements in gymnastics and her unwavering dedication to academic excellence. Her commitment to both her athletic and academic pursuits is a true testament to her exceptional talent, perseverance, and outstanding work ethic. Emma’s exceptional accomplishments serve as an inspiration to all.”

What an incredible achievement, well done Emma!

