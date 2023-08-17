A LEVEL RESULTS DAY SUCCESS, STUDENTS CELEBRATE AT FARNHAM COLLEGE!

Students at Farnham College are celebrating today after collecting their A Level results.

Eleven of the 15 A Level subjects offered at Farnham College secured a 100% pass rate, an increase on last year’s ten.

The college’s Art and Design department maintained a 100% pass rate for the third consecutive year, with 86% of students achieving an A*- C grade.

The Photography department secured a 100% A*- C grade pass rate, which is above the national average for this subject area and 5% above grades attained in the pre-pandemic year 2018/19.

Mathematics students also secured a 100% pass rate, achieving 5.4% above the national average.

Cheri Ashby, Deputy Chief Executive Office at Activate Learning, said: “I’m delighted for all the students across Activate Learning today who are collecting the results they need to go on and accept their places at university, take up an apprenticeship or enter employment with training. I know how hard everyone has worked and I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our students and appreciation and gratitude to our staff.’’

“Our students have exhibited unwavering determination and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges brought forth by the pandemic, and it’s important to recognise and acknowledge the impact this still has on our young people.

“I’m very proud of the fact that, throughout these tumultuous times, Activate Learning has supported students, offering innovative and technological solutions to ensure their educational journey remained uninterrupted. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and the strength they’ve demonstrated.

“I recognise that for some, today’s results may be disappointing and there will be some who may not have quite achieved the results they anticipated. If this is the situation for you, please know that Activate Learning is here to help.

“This offer isn’t just for students who have studied with us. We are committed to supporting everyone in the local communities we serve, and we will offer careers guidance, resources, and a supportive hand to navigate the next steps for anyone who needs it.

“Let’s come together as a community, supporting each other through the ups and downs. To all our students, your accomplishments deserve celebration and recognition, and we’re excited to see where your journey leads next.”

Laura Bullock was one of the college’s top performers, achieving A grades in Psychology and Biology and a C in Chemistry. She is now delighted to have been accepted into the University of Sheffield, her first choice, and will be studying Biological Sciences from September.

Laura said: “I am ecstatic about my results, I worked really hard for them and I am excited that I now get to start on the course of my choice, with a view to entering into a career as a geneticist.

“I found Farnham College to be a great place to study, the tutors were so supportive and I had a really positive experience here.”

Miranda Sheard achieved a grade A in Media Studies, a grade B in English Literature and a Distinction in Drama. She will now go off to her first choice destination, the University of Sussex, to study English Literature.

Miranda said: “I am so happy and relieved to have received these great results today. I had a lovely experience at Farnham College and worked hard but received so much support and encouragement from the amazing staff here. I am excited about my future.”

Student Lucas Powell was thrilled to find out that he will be able to accept his first choice place at Royal Holloway, University of London, to study Classical Studies and Drama. He achieved a grade B in English Literature, a grade C in History and a Distinction in Performing Arts.

Lucas said: “I am so happy that I get to accept my first choice university. I had a great experience at Farnham College, and I am really looking forward to getting started on my university programme in September.”

Abi Hudson was delighted to find out that she has achieved a grade A in 3D Architecture as well as a B in Fine Art, as this means that she can accept her place at the University of Portsmouth to study Architecture in September.

Abisaid: “I am happy that I achieved these grades after all the hard work I put in! I can now go to my firstchoice university and I look forward to what the future holds for me.

“Farnham College was great for me, really supportive, and I benefitted from being in a smaller group. I’d like to thank my tutors for all their help and encouragement.”

A Level student, Lauren Prince, was pleased to achieve B grades in Media and 3D Architecture and will now progress on to University for the Creative Arts to study for a degree in Film Production.

Lauren said: “I was so nervous this morning! All my hard work has paid off and I am excited to be able to accept a place at my first choice university. I’m really relieved and am now going to celebrate!”

Farnham College offers a wide range of A Levels.

These include Art and Design, Biology, Business, Chemistry, English Language, English Literature, Geography, History, Law, Mathematics, Media studies, Physics, Photography, Politics, Psychology and Sociology as well as vocational programmes in Applied Psychology, Art and Design, Creative Media, IT and Computing, Music Technology and Performing Arts.

The Activate Learning colleges in Surrey also offer Higher Education programmes including degree subjects ranging from Animal Management, Business, Construction, Counselling, Wildlife and Conservation and Zoo Management and Apprenticeship opportunities.

The college is offering Clearing and Careers Advisor sessions to anyone who is unsure as to what to do next after their A Levels.More information is available on the Activate Learning Adult Education website.

