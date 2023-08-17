A Level Results Success at Abbey College Manchester

Students and staff members at leading independent college Abbey College Manchester, are celebrating today (17 August) following another year of outstanding A Level results.

The jubilant cohort of students obtained their results from the Manchester-based college this morning, with an impressive overall pass rate of 97.5% achieved.

Year upon year, the college continues to secure excellent results with 2023 being no exception. 24% of students secured the highest grades of A*-A, 57% achieved A*-B and 81% attained A*-C – exceeding the English national average and an improvement on the pre-pandemic results at the college in 2019.

One high-achieving student, Ada (18), achieved a remarkable trio of A*s in Maths, Further Maths and Physics. As a result of her successes, Ada has now secured a coveted place to study Linguistics at Lancaster University.

Chris Randell, Abbey College Manchester Principal said:

“It is always a pleasure to celebrate the achievements of our students. We are very proud of them for these impressive results; the diligence and perseverance from our students is evident, as is the passion and commitment from our dedicated staff members to support and progress each individual.

“As a place where students and teachers work to achieve academic success together, we take great pride in helping our students to reach their full potential, enabling them to move on and join some of the UK’s very best universities to study a wide range of programmes. I am confident that we will hear of even more successes as our students progress on their educational journey, and wish them the best of luck for the future.”

Abbey College is a thriving independent college in the heart of Manchester city centre, with a fast-growing and vibrant community of students aged 15-19.

With a teaching philosophy based on small classes and highly personalised learning in an academically rigorous but informal setting, the college focuses on the transition from school to university, working with students individually to achieve the academic standards and social skills required by their target and world-class universities. Abbey College Manchester also expertly prepares students for challenging courses such as medicine. The flexible programmes and personalised learning, combined with a strong academic ethos, offer a unique alternative to traditional schools.

There are 220 students at the college, comprising a mix of students from the local area and other countries. The college offers A-Level, GCSE, Combined Studies and International Foundation Programmes.

For more information on Abbey College visit www.abbeymanchester.co.uk

