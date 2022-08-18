A Levels results delight for Sixth Formers

Barnsley Sixth Form College is celebrating another excellent set of A Level results with a 99% overall pass rate and a 100% pass rate in 20 subjects, including some of our largest subjects, such as Biology, Business, Psychology and Sociology.

Many of our students are now looking forward to starting Higher Education courses at universities throughout the country, including Bristol, Durham, Loughborough, Newcastle, Sheffield and Warwick.

Outstanding individual successes include Jayden Camm, who achieved A*s in Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physicsand is going on to study Maths and Physics at the University of Warwick. He said: “The staff at Barnsley Sixth Form College are approachable and always available to help. If you have an aim, the College will support you as much as they can.”

Shona Lane received A*s in History, Law and Religion, Philosophy and Ethics and is now progressing to study History and Philosophy at Newcastle University. She said: “I have enjoyed both the social side of studying at Barnsley Sixth Form College and my classes. The Sixth Form provides a supportive learning environment and I would advise anyone thinking of studying A Levels to work hard and complete their work as soon as possible.”

Kelly Rinaldi, Barnsley Sixth Form College Principal, said: “I am immensely proud of our achievements this year; both staff and students have worked incredibly hard to achieve such fantastic results after what has been a challenging few years. I wish every student the best of luck in their next steps and hope they look back on their time at Barnsley Sixth Form College with pride.”

