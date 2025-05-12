Aaron Sets Sights on Surveying Construction Career

Stoke on Trent College T Level learner Aaron Mollart is planning a career in surveying in construction once he finishes studying.

Construction has always been a part of Aaron’s life from an early age, so it was an easy decision to apply for the T Level in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction, after finishing at Endon High School.

“This course stood out to me because it provides both the theoretical knowledge and the practical skills needed to work in construction,” Aaron said.

The course appealed to Aaron due to the range of topics it covers, including; building technology, health and safety plus science and design.

“I like that we explore the commercial business aspect, as well as project management as you get to learn how buildings are made plus intricate business decisions that are made around them every day,” he said.

“The highlights of the course are the design elements, especially taking physical drawings that we have made in class, or design briefs and connecting into CAD drawings as it shows how a simple idea can evolve into a detailed digital plan used to guide construction, showing the precision and details which is required from a design, which is essential for successful construction projects. Combining this with the project management aspect really helps you to visualise how a project will pan out.”

As part of the T Level, Aaron also undertakes a placement at Seddon Construction which is helping him to gain real world experience, plus learning from construction professionals and building his own network.

“My industry placement at Seddon Construction has been a great experience so far. They have been incredibly accommodating, providing me with opportunities to learn both on and off site. I’ve been able to get involved in various aspects of the construction process, which has given me valuable insights into how the industry operates day-to-day, allowing me to apply the skills that I have learnt in class and helping me grow my knowledge and skillset,” Aaron explained.

After completing his T Level, Aaron is looking to pursue an apprenticeship as a Surveyor in construction.

“I am eager to continue building my skills and getting hands-on experience while learning from professionals,” he said.

“An apprenticeship allows me to deepen my understanding of the industry and continue to refine my practical skills developed during my T Level course and the industry placement.”

Aaron has recommended the T Level in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction for anyone who is eager to pursue a career in the construction industry.

“I would definitely recommend this course because you learn practically when you are on industry placement plus the academic skills in the classroom. It’s a perfect blend of two different ways of learning, and you can choose to move onto further education, an apprenticeship or full-time employment,” Aaron concluded.

Nicola Hodkinson, owner and director at Seddon, said:

“Hands-on industry experience is essential for young people like Aaron. Construction placements offer a real opportunity to develop practical skills and give the next generation of workers a genuine insight into what a career in the sector could look like. We would encourage more employers to offer work experience to T-Level students, as it is a rewarding investment for both sides. Aaron has shown real talent in his role, and we have been thoroughly impressed by his progress and enthusiasm.”

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO at Stoke on Trent College said:

“Aaron is a shining example of how the style of learning with a T-Level can help a learner to thrive.

“The feedback the College has received from Seddon has been excellent. The combination of classroom-based learning with a placement, ensures Aaron and other T-Level learners are skills ready, future ready.”

To find out more about T-Level courses at Stoke on Trent College please visit – https://stokecoll.ac.uk/t-levels/.