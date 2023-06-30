Abbey College Manchester Brings Learning to Life with Local Businesses

Students at Abbey College Manchester have recently brought their learning outside of the classroom to participate in a series of enriching activities and excursions.

During their weekly science enrichment sessions, students had the invaluable opportunity to listen to inspirational talks, and partake in speed networking and hands-on computer programming sessions delivered by Manchester-based business Arm Ltd. They gained an insight into the cutting-edge developments being made in their offices from Senior Information Developer Laura Moore, and were also given a tour of the state-of-the-art and inclusive workspace.

Significantly, the students also spent time developing their own software and coding skills with the support of leading engineers from Arm Ltd.

In business, students from the Year 13 International Foundation Programme class visited the North Wales coastal town of Llandudno. The field trip formed part of the students’ independent study programme, focussing on the opportunities and challenges faced by the accommodation sector, using the award-winning Gan y Mor Hotel as a case study. The hotel, which is owned by Abbey College Manchester’s previous principal Liz Elam and her husband Mark, played host to the students who were shown around the accommodation and given the opportunity to ask questions on all aspects of the business.

The activities follow hot on the heels of a recent Art and Photography trip to London, where creative students took to the streets of the vibrant capital city where they were tasked with capturing a variety of photographs to contribute to their portfolios for exhibition at the college, and to enter into an inter-school competition.

Chris Randell, Abbey College Manchester Principal commented:

“It is always a pleasure to see our students relish the opportunity to participate in extra-curricular activities and our thriving Enrichment Programme. We firmly believe that success in life comes from more than just exams, which is why we actively provide numerous opportunities and encourage our students to broaden their horizons beyond the classroom.

“At Abbey College Manchester our diverse Enrichment Programme supports our academic curriculum and forms an integral part of the wider education and college experience offered to our students. We strive to create all-rounded students, who excel academically and develop their emotional, interpersonal and social skills.”

Abbey College is a thriving independent college in the heart of Manchester city centre, with a fast-growing and vibrant community of students aged 15-19.

With a teaching philosophy based on small classes and highly personalised learning in an academically rigorous but informal setting, the college focuses on the transition from school to university, working with students individually to achieve the academic standards and social skills required by their target and world-class universities. Abbey College Manchester also expertly prepares students for challenging courses such as medicine. The flexible programmes and personalised learning, combined with a strong academic ethos, offer a unique alternative to traditional schools.

There are 220 students at the college, comprising a mix of students from the local area and other countries. The college offers A-Level, GCSE, Combined Studies and International Foundation Programmes.

