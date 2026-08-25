Active IQ launches six specialist fitness qualifications amidst growing instructor and industry demand

Active IQ, the UK’s leading Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation for the physical activity sector, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of six exciting new specialist fitness qualifications, helping instructors diversify their expertise and meet growing industry demand.

Developed for qualified fitness professionals, the new Level 2 and 3 qualifications equip instructors with the knowledge and practical skills needed to confidently deliver some of the industry’s most popular exercise disciplines, including reformer Pilates.

Five of the qualifications have been redeveloped to reflect evolving industry needs and the latest professional standards, while the new reformer Pilates qualification responds to growing demand for specialist expertise in this rapidly expanding area. Together, these qualifications provide fitness professionals with opportunities to grow and develop their skills, while helping employers build a more versatile workforce.

Pilates in particular has seen rapid growth in popularity in the UK and internationally, with increasing demand for reformer Pilates contributing to the growth of specialist studios. A recent survey of Active IQ training providers found that 76% were interested in delivering a regulated reformer qualification.

Lee Buck, Head of Employer Product Strategy at Active IQ, said:

“With the continued growth of Pilates and reformer Pilates, there is a growing need for instructors with the specialist knowledge and practical skills to deliver these sessions safely and effectively.

“These new qualifications provide a flexible route for fitness professionals to build specialist expertise, while giving employers confidence that instructors have developed the practical skills and knowledge needed to deliver safe, engaging and high-quality sessions.”

As this industry continues to grow, there is a corresponding need for instructors with the knowledge and practical skills to deliver reformer sessions safely and effectively. Active IQ’s new Level 3 Certificate in Instructing Pilates Studio Reformer Sessions has been developed in response to this demand, giving instructors a dedicated pathway to develop the specialist expertise required to teach reformer Pilates.

This qualification provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of biomechanics, as well as health and safety specific to the reformer, and covers the essential skills and knowledge needed for Pilates studio reformer instructors – from designing one-to-one programmes, to delivering group sessions.

The other new qualifications include:

Level 3 Diploma in Instructing Pilates Matwork Provides learners with the knowledge and practical skills to plan and deliver safe, effective Pilates matwork sessions. It covers Pilates principles, functional anatomy, movement analysis, client assessment, exercise programming, and coaching techniques to support varying abilities.

Provides learners with the knowledge and practical skills to plan and deliver safe, effective Pilates matwork sessions. It covers Pilates principles, functional anatomy, movement analysis, client assessment, exercise programming, and coaching techniques to support varying abilities. Level 2 Award in Instructing Circuit Training Develops the skills to plan and deliver engaging, effective circuit training sessions, covering class design, exercise selection, coaching techniques, and participant motivation.

Develops the skills to plan and deliver engaging, effective circuit training sessions, covering class design, exercise selection, coaching techniques, and participant motivation. Level 2 Award in Instructing Kettlebell Training Provides instructors with the specialist knowledge to safely programme and coach kettlebell-based sessions, including movement patterns, technique, and programming principles.

Provides instructors with the specialist knowledge to safely programme and coach kettlebell-based sessions, including movement patterns, technique, and programming principles. Level 2 Award in Instructing Studio Cycling Equips learners to deliver motivating studio cycling classes, covering bike set-up, coaching cues, class structure, intensity management, and participant safety.

Equips learners to deliver motivating studio cycling classes, covering bike set-up, coaching cues, class structure, intensity management, and participant safety. Level 2 Award in Instructing Water-based Exercise Prepares instructors to lead inclusive water-based exercise sessions, exploring aquatic programming, teaching techniques, and the unique physiological benefits of exercising in water.

Developed in line with the latest professional standards, the qualifications provide a flexible professional development pathway, enabling instructors to broaden their skillset, strengthen their employability, and respond to evolving consumer demand.

Lee Buck added:

“Today’s fitness professionals are expected to be more versatile than ever before. Whether it’s studio cycling, circuit training or kettlebells, employers are looking for instructors who can confidently deliver a wider range of experiences to members.”

The launch forms part of Active IQ and NCFE’s continued commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce, ensuring fitness professionals have the qualifications required to support changing participant needs and help the sector continue to grow.