Active IQ wins Exporter of the Year at 2024 FAB Awards 

Active IQ, a leading awarding organisation for the fitness, leisure, and wellbeing industry, claimed the prestigious Exporter of the Year title at the 2024 FAB Awards.

The win reflects the company’s exceptional growth and success in international markets. Over the last few years, Active IQ has demonstrated significant expansion, underpinned by a robust strategy and commitment to provide tailored education programs that resonate with diverse global markets.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact we have made globally,” said Active IQ Managing Director Jenny Patrickson. “Winning the Exporter of the Year award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and high-quality education for all learners, regardless of their location.”

Active IQ’s impressive growth in international business was driven by several key factors. One of the most significant achievements was the development of three tailored international programs, which have allowed the organisation to align with occupational standards in diverse global markets.

Notably, the company made substantial inroads in the Middle East, where it translated manuals into Arabic and fostered inclusivity by training and recruiting female instructors in Saudi Arabia. This initiative has empowered local women and addressed cultural sensitivities, contributing to gender equality and a more inclusive fitness landscape.

Rob Nitsch CBE, the Federation’s Chief Executive, commented on the high level of competition this year, noting: “The competition was stiffer than ever, with a record-breaking participation. Huge congratulations to the worthy winners, all of whom are market-leading exemplars. It has been hugely uplifting to hear about the very positive impact the qualifications and assessment industry is having and to be able to celebrate this success.”

Active IQ’s export success also extends to its leadership role in sustainability within the fitness, leisure, and wellbeing sector. The company’s prominent presence at Dubai Active, an event that attracts over 38,000 fitness professionals, highlighted its commitment to promoting environmental stewardship within the industry.

In addition to its successes in Saudi Arabia, Active IQ has worked extensively with major employers, including Saudi Aramco, to upskill employees in alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, ensuring that workers have access to internationally recognised qualifications. Active IQ has educated over 484,000 fitness professionals globally since its founding in 2003, a significant milestone that underscores the organisation’s leadership in the global education sector.

Looking forward, Active IQ is poised for continued growth in international markets. The company’s ongoing expansion into new regions and the deepening of its strategic partnerships will hope to further cement its position as a global leader in fitness, leisure, and wellbeing education.

The collaboration with Spectrum® Wellness for Women in Saudi Arabia and the focus on promoting active lifestyles across the Middle East are just a few of the many global initiatives driving the company’s future success.