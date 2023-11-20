AI Integration Reshaping Education

The recent World AI Safety Summit hosted in the UK marked a pivotal moment in acknowledging the significance of AI in various sectors, particularly in education. Furthermore, the government unveiled a significant move, emphasising its commitment to support teachers and reduce their workload by investing in AI tools and resources.

Acknowledging the increasing workload on teachers, the government announced plans to work closely with educators and experts from the Workload Taskforce. The objective is clear: to develop solutions that alleviate teachers’ workload, intending to cut down their working hours by five hours per week. This initiative aims to offer teachers more time and space to concentrate on delivering quality education.

The education landscape is witnessing a surge in AI-powered tools introduced by EdTech organisations, and Twinkl has been a trailblazer in this field, even before it became a priority for4 the government. Their innovative AI tools, such as a teacher report writer and a personal AI teaching assistant named “Ari,” are revolutionising the way educators teach and interact with students. Teachers across the world are using Ari to help plan lessons and speed up admin tasks, while tools such as the AI PowerPoint Quiz Generator help teachers quickly create quizzes to assess children’s knowledge.

These tools aim to streamline tasks, enabling educators to personalise materials based on individual skill levels, addressing learning gaps caused by disruptions. Furthermore, a recent policy paper on generative AI in education highlighted the potential of AI to alleviate the workload pressures across the education sector. The effective use of AI could grant teachers more time to focus on their primary role—delivering quality education to students.

Jonathan Park, Twinkl AI Product Owner explained:

“At Twinkl, we stand at the forefront of leveraging technology in education. Our commitment mirrors the government’s initiative to support educators through AI integration, reducing educators’ workload and allowing them to focus on nurturing young minds.”

Recent surveys have pointed out a strong eagerness among educators to incorporate AI into their teaching methods. However, a significant knowledge gap remains, posing a challenge to fully integrating this innovative technology into educational practices.

CPD is essential as new technologies become available. As such Twinkl has created resources including video to support educators to understand and use AI appropriately. Additionally, Twinkl’s TeachMeet and Leaders podcast series features discussions led by experts in EdTech and AI, catering to the educational community’s interests.

While the adoption of AI has raised concerns about job security and employment, evidence suggests that technological advancements typically create new jobs and offer opportunities for upskilling. Despite potential disruptions and alterations in job landscapes, the long-term impact of AI tends to have a positive effect on the economy. AI might replace some jobs but is poised to support and enhance productivity and efficiency.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, addressing concerns during the AI Summit, emphasised that while concerns about the impact of new AI tools on the workplace exists, educational reforms will bolster skills.

The government’s push towards integrating AI in education signals a shift towards leveraging technology to support educators and students, fostering a more efficient and effective learning environment.

Published in