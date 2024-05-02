AIM secures grant from Qualifications Wales to expand Welsh-medium qualifications

@aim_qag: AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group, a leading provider of vocational and technical qualifications, today announced that it has been awarded a significant grant from Qualifications Wales to make high demand qualifications available in Welsh.

The grant, a key part of Qualifications Wales’ targeted approach to increasing the availability of Welsh-medium qualifications across Wales, will enable AIM to make the following qualifications fully available in Welsh:

Qualification

Level 2 Diploma in Skills for Working in Creative and Design Industries

Level 3 Certificate in Creative Content and Production

Level 3 Diploma in Media Creation, Production and Craft Support

Level 4 Interactive Media

“We are immensely grateful to Qualifications Wales for this grant, which underlines our steadfast commitment to learners in Wales” said Kevern Kerswell, Group CEO of AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group.

“The qualifications are already in high demand from key stakeholders in Wales and translating them into Welsh opens up new pathways for students to pursue their educational and career goals through the medium of their national language. AIM offers a much broader portfolio of qualifications and services in Wales and we are fully committed to the Welsh Government strategy Cymraeg 2050.

“I am therefore delighted to match the support being offered by Qualifications Wales by announcing that we will commit to working with our recognised providers in Wales and Qualifications Wales, to identify demand for further qualifications to be made available in Welsh.”

This project aligns closely with Qualification Wales’s Choice for All strategy, which aims to aim to increase the availability of Welsh Medium qualifications.

“AIM has demonstrated a strong commitment to expanding access to Welsh-medium qualifications, and we are proud to support their efforts through this grant,” said Dr Alex Lovell, Qualifications Manager of Qualifications Wales. “Initiatives like this are crucial to ensuring all learners in Wales have the opportunity to study and be assessed in the language of their choice.”

These qualifications are expected to be available in Welsh from September 2024, in time for the start of the new academic year.